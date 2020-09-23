Susan McAnally

June 20, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2020

Susan McAnally, 71, long-time resident of East Helena passed in to her eternal life on September 10, 2020. She passed peacefully at Montana Rehab Hospital in Billings, MT. Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury, and most recently, crushed vertebrae, wreaked havoc on her body but her tenacity, quick wit and love for her family and animals is what we remember. Despite her hardships she always had a beautiful smile for friends and family that visited.

Susan was born in Yankton, South Dakota to Richard and Mary (Avery) Davis. She was the 3rd of 5 children, joining her brothers Richard Jr and William. She cherished her role of big sister to Nancy and Sheila. The family lived on a farm in Beaver Creek, MN where, alongside their beloved cousins, they rode horses, raised animals, and learned the hard-working ways of farm life. Susan enjoyed water-skiing, competing in open horse shows, and training her horses to do intricate tricks as well as timed events. She and Smokey won many ribbons in their tenure together. Susan graduated high school from Hills-Beaver Creek High in 1967, where she was homecoming queen. She went on to graduate from Buena Vista College in Iowa, 1971.

Susan met Larry McAnally in his hometown of Poplar, MT where she was teaching elementary school. The two married June 10,1972 and moved to Helena in 1973 where Larry completed his electronic technician degree at Vo-Tech. The two moved to Salt Lake City briefly in 1976 and returned to Helena in 1977, where they grew their family and raised both of their sons, Joe and Eddy. Susan always kept horses and dogs. She and Larry were doting, attuned parents; always listening to their sons and considering the ideas of others, especially their children. Susan lovingly supported and encouraged her sons in all of their adventures in 4-H, Boy Scouts, sports and school. The family especially loved their time at the lake, however, Susan's love for horses and farm life won-out when the time came to choose a home on the lake or the small horse ranch they kept off Spokane Creek Rd in East Helena. Susan spent 15 years with Dept. of State Lands in reclamation and 10 years at DEQ as an environmental specialist before retiring in 2000. Retirement brought time for the things we will remember Susan for the most: trail and endurance rides, quilting, her paintings and drawings, family get-togethers, checking in on her parents daily, and her amazing pies. During the Christmas season she was busy hunting down the perfect bows to make wreaths for all of her friends and family. Susan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Helena and faithfully engaged in bible study throughout her life.

Susan became "Grandma" in 2005. She dearly loved this role and we dearly loved watching her show her grandchildren the finer things in life: horses, art, sewing, and cookie-decorating. She developed a special bond with each of her grandchildren and taught them many valuable lessons in kindness and resiliency.

Susan sustained a TBI in 2011 when caring for her horses. She and Larry fought hard for Susan to regain ability. When many professionals gave up, the family did not, and Susan regained her ability to walk independently and even tried her hand at painting again! She was frustrated by her limitations and challenged her family and caregivers with questions of why. Upon Larry's passing in 2017, Susan moved into assisted living where she, again, fought hard to regain more abilities with the unwaivering dedication of her physical therapist, Megan Wrigg and Nurse Practitioner, Erin Kunzweiler. The family is forever grateful for this care and support and for the hope and relief it brought Susan.

Susan is survived by her son Joseph (Becky) McAnally and grandchildren Emily & Brian all of East Helena; son Edward (Jiff) and grandchildren Dylan Mae and Quinlan all of Billings; sister Sheila (Jeff) Benson of Raymond, California; sister, Nancy (Duane) of Oakland, Oregon; brother William (Roby) of Hobson; brothers Richard Jr. (Luanne) of Rockford, Illinois. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cousins: Emily Walgrave, Kathy Kelley, John Davis and Sandra Smith. Susan developed and nurtured enduring relationships throughout her life. She is also survived by a tribe of many friends, some from her early days in elementary school and some from her most recent care facility. She is preceded in death by her mother and father and her husband of 44 years, Larry.

You fought hard, Mom; we love you; rest in peace.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Helena. Covid restrictions do not allow this to be attended by more than her immediate family, however, the service will be available to watch through the church website. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Lewis and Clark County Animal Shelter or the Helena Lions Swim Team.