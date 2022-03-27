Sylvia Sue (Mertz) Webber

April 6, 1942 – December 10, 2021

Sylvia Sue (Mertz) Webber passed away Friday morning December 10, 2021 at the Coffeyville Kansas Regional Medical Center. Sylvia was born in Helena, Montana on April 6, 1942 to Gotthold W. and Edna Belle (Grinnell) Mertz. She attended Hawthorne Elementary School in Bozeman, Montana and Central School in Helena. In 1961, she graduated from Helena High School where she met and made many lasting friends. Sylvia also attended Montana State College in Bozeman as well as Carroll College in Helena. She and her family were members of the First Lutheran Church in Helena which her grandfather the Reverend Martin Mertz started in 1986. On July 31, 1965 in this church, Sylvia married Wilbur L. Webber who she met at the family's summer cabin in Big Sky, Montana.

At an early age Sylvia developed a great love for animals. Her favorite were horses of which she had many. Riding in the Big Sky back country at summer time and in parades in Helena gave her great pleasure. Sylvia was employed at St. Peter's Hospital for 30 years and retired in 1986. She and Wilbur adopted a son Terrance Colter Webber in 1985 and moved to Coffeyville Kansas in 1989.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur L. Webber, father Gotthold W. Mertz, mother Edna Belle (Grinnell) Mertz and half-brother Arthur Grinnell Goodall. She is survived by her adopted son Terence Colter Webber of Coffeyville Kansas and brother Martin F. Mertz of Canyon Creek, Montana. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service was held at the Ford-Wulf Bruns Chapel, 2405 Woodland Avenue, Coffeyville Kansas on March 3rd at 11:00 AM. Interment has taken place at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Kansas the afternoon of March 9, 2022.