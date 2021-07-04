Menu
Ted Schuele
Ted Schuele, 94, of Montana City, Montana passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I know what it's like to be grieving for one parent and missing one but can't imagine the loss of both. May your memories keep them close and many prayers and hugs sent your way.
Deb Herrod
July 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Ted was a wonderful neighbor, he was always friendly and kind. He allowed our son to hunt on his property, he came to our house when he saw smoke up our way. He was ready to help fight a fire. We were blessed to call him friend.
Roberta and Ken Threet
Friend
July 4, 2021
