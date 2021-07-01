Tel Riley Perkins

May 18, 1994 - June 24, 2021

Tel Riley Perkins was born in Bozeman, MT on May 18, 1994. He passed away June 24, 2021 of natural causes at his home in Townsend, MT.

Tel was a quiet man with a kind soul and a mischievous smile. He loved animals, reading books, and playing video games. Most of all he loved his family.

He enjoyed playing pranks on his little sister, Cyd, like wrapping her gifts up in so much paper and duct tape she had to gather tools to get them open. She got even with him later though, by welding one of his gifts inside a pipe.

Tel liked to learn and was a good student. During his high school years, he enjoyed being part of the wrestling team and other school activities until his graduation in 2012 from Bozeman Senior High School.

After graduation he went on a trip to Europe with his grandmother, Rene. They visited several countries; Scotland being his favorite. He thought he might like to live there some day.

Tel attended Helena V-Tech Auto Mechanics program, then went to work for KC Tires & Glass in Townsend. After a time, he decided to try his hand at something different and entered into a plumbing apprenticeship under his stepfather, Mitch Tatarka, at Tatarka Plumbing. He was making good progress and in this final year at the time of his death.

One of Tel's joys in life was the company of this two dogs, Whisky and Athena.

On May 20, 2017, Tel married Dani Dodge in Helena, MT, and then on August 1, 2019, his baby girl, Aila, was born. Tel discovered his meaning in life on that day. His whole life evolved around her, and he spent as much time as he could with her. Tel told his mom that he wanted to be the best dad he could be for Aila and considered raising her to be the most important thing he would ever do. As a promise to Tel, we will all do our best to raise Aila as he would have liked.

We miss you 'Telster'.

Tel is survived by his wife, Dani and daughter, Aila, of East Helena, MT; father, Loren Perkins of Belgrade, MT; mother, Kwinci (Noyes) Tatarka and stepfather, Mitch Tatarka of Townsend; sister, Cydney Perkins and her fiancé, Nick Dolson of Stevensville, MT; grandparents; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends all over Montana.

Due to Tel's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 2 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com