Terese (Terri) Ann Woodring

October 16, 1953 - June 9, 2021

Terese "Terri" Ann Woodring, 67, went to be with her Lord peacefully at home in Helena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her two sons, TC (Rachel) and Tom (Diana) Antonsen; her stepdaughter Shawnna (Morgan) Taylor; five grandchildren; seven siblings; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Pat and a nephew. Rosary and Vigil mass will be held at Retz Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, at 6PM; the funeral service will be at noon on Wednesday, June 23, at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Interment will be next to her beloved at Calvary Cemetery in Livingston, noon on Thursday, June 24. . Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family, share a memory of Terri.