Thelma Gilbert

June 16, 1928 - January 11, 2022

Missoula - A life well lived. A true class act. Cheers to you, Gram. Thelma "Sis" Gilbert moved on to her next adventure on January 11th, 2022 due to natural causes. A proud Butte woman, Sis was born in the Mining City on June 16th, 1928 to Russell "Spotty" and Mae Williams. She graduated from Butte High in 1946. Sis met the love of her life, William "Bill" Gilbert on Labor Day weekend at the Dillon Rodeo -- a handsome Marine recently returned home from World War II. As Grandpa Bill claimed, "she knew she had a winner". They were married on May 8th,1948. They went on to have three children, John, Karen and Gayle. Bill passed away on their 71st wedding anniversary after a lifetime partnership of love, laughs and enduring commitment. Sis was a class act, an equal mix of tenacity and grace. Sis had a deep passion for her grandchildren, sewing, quilting and baking. Each family member can lovingly recount a favorite homemade gift or treat specifically made for them. Sis and Bill were true Montana natives, living in several Montana towns during Bill's career at the telephone company. She enjoyed working -- landing jobs in these many moves -- from a tire shop in Great Falls, St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, and Bob Wards in Helena. Sis was a devoted neighbor and friend to all that she met. Bill and Sis embodied all the characteristics of The Greatest Generation - hard working, humble and committed to family. They spent the majority of Bill's 40-year retirement traveling, frequenting the health club in the mornings and spending time with their grandchildren -- a gift that all of their grandchildren cherish. Our family treasure will always be the cabin in Wise River, a symbol of what Bill and Sis left for all generations of family to enjoy. Sis was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Russell Williams, her son John Gilbert and her husband Bill. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Dennis) Staves and Gayle Gilbert (Rob Ferris), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sis passed the same way she lived her life -- on her terms, with dignity, independence and a glass of wine. A life well lived. A true class act. Cheers to you, Gram. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.