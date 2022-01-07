Theresa "Tracy" Belle Kvande

March 6, 1922 - December 30, 2021

Theresa "Tracy" Belle Kvande, 99, of Havre, passed away due to natural causes at Northern Montana Hospital on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Her family would like to acknowledge those that took such amazing care of Tracy. You are truly appreciated.

Tracy was born on March 6, 1922, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Rolland and Bertha Smith, the third of five children. On January 31, 1944, she married Trygve M. Kvande in Bremerton, Washington, whom she had met during World War II while both worked in the naval shipyard … Yes, she was a Rosie the Riveter!!

In 1948, Trig and Tracy moved to Havre and purchased an automotive electric repair business, calling it Trig's Electric. In 1950, they expanded to residential and commercial building wiring. Tracy worked diligently by Trig's side, dedicated to making the business a success. The couple built a strong business and were very active in the community. They had a cabin up Mooney's Coulee in the Bear's Paw Mountains where they spent time with their family.

Tracy was a lifetime member of the Sons of Norway and served as President of the Polson Chapter during the time they lived there. She was a member of Soroptomist International, serving two terms as President and District Director for the State of Montana from 1988-1990. Tracy spent 30 years in the Girl Scout community, serving as Neighborhood Chairman, and guiding all three of her daughters through the program. Tracy enjoyed hobbies of knitting, crocheting, sewing, and embroidery, and she was also a licensed pilot!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Trygve; three daughters, Joyce Kvande, Nancy McCracken, and Paddy Damschen; daughter-in-law, Linda Kvande; parents, Rolland and Bertha Smith; and all of her siblings.

Tracy is survived by her daughter Sally (David) Chvilicek of Havre; son, Duane Kvande of Longview, WA; grandchildren, Jeanne (Phil) King and Julie Jefferson, all of Port Orchard, WA, Tracymae (Robert) Montalbetti of Havre, Kevin (Christel) Chvilicek of Bozeman, Ryan (Tara) Damschen of Lynnwood, WA, and Carrie (Fred) Krepps of Helena; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and Tracy's funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., all on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel with Pastor Curt Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Tracy's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to the Paddy Damschen Memorial Track Fund, 1280 Cambray Loop, Helena, MT 59602. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Tracy's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.