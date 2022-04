I enjoyed playing basketball with Tom as a member of the 1951 Midget Greenies. He was always fun and friendly to be around. The last time I saw Tom was at a Cathedral reunion and our entire Midget Greenie team was in attendance. In 1951 we had a team picture taken and since all of the team members were at the reunion in 2002, we had another picture taken . Both pictures and a nice article all of us was printed in the newspaper on January 22, 2003. Curt Synness wrote the article. My thoughts and prayers for Tom and his family.

John Rickman October 7, 2021