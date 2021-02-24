TOBOL, Thomas John (TJ) Jr., passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A memorial service to celebrate TJ will be held today, February 27th at 1 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at GoFundMe: https:/gofund.me01ebfbd . Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family, share a favorite memory of TJ or to watch the service live on his obituary page.