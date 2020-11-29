Todd A. Saarinen, 52, Helena

May 29, 1967 – May 26, 2020

Todd A. Saarinen, age 52, of Helena, lost his long and courageous battle with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation on the morning of May 26, 2020.

Todd was born on May 29, 1967 in Butte, and was raised in Helena. Naturally talented at pretty much everything, it was a frustration to the athletic coaches that he wanted nothing to do with sports. Anything taking him away from hunting, fishing, and going up to the family mine was of no interest to him! Including girls, which was also likely a frustration to his female classmates given his good looks and kind disposition. His Capital High School shop teacher shared that Todd was one of the most talented students he'd ever had.

After high school graduation in 1985 Todd and his brother Brett Saarinen worked on many joint ventures together across Montana, followed by a move to Arizona where Todd attended art school. Not surprising, Todd finished at the top of his class, with a generous job offer at graduation. Turning it down, he returned to Montana to care for his ailing stepfather Steve Mehelich, and then supporting his mother Susan Mehelich after Steve's passing.

In 1993 Todd joined the Montana Historical Society team as the museum preparator, and for the next 27 years every exhibit or other building project bore the mark of his expertise. A coworker shared that Todd's talents also included "being the most creative curser ever known." Todd cared deeply about the entire museum team, which was family to him.

A close family friend had this to say about Todd: "He was an extraordinary man – even tempered, thoughtful, giving of his time and abilities. Being a master craftsman in all of the trades, along with his natural artistic abilities, he helped us all with our projects, never asking anything in return." Different versions of that same description of Todd have been shared by many since his passing. Perhaps the favorite description of Todd was "Construction Barbie," taking a poke at his long blond hair from earlier years.

Todd had a passion for hunting starting from a very young age, primarily for bull elk. Aptly described as the "quintessential mountain man," it was quite something to see how he could move like a mountain goat in the roughest and steepest terrain. He loved Montana and cherished his time in the mountains.

In 1999 Todd's world changed when he met Jeanne, and they were joined in the Sacrament of Marriage on May 31, 2003 at the Cathedral of St. Helena. When talking about his wife, he would often say, "I'm the luckiest bastard there is!" Since Todd's passing, the most cherished messages of sympathy Jeanne received were the ones that shared how evident their mutual love, respect, and affection were for each other. Jeanne knew that to be true, but didn't realize it was recognized by others.

A dream of Todd's was to have property near where his step-father's family homesteaded and mined, southwest of Canyon Creek. That dream was realized, followed by building a "cabin" in his own way – logging, milling, peeling, hand-hewing, and scribing logs for the Norwegian dove-tail, full-scribe cabin with a cruck-style frame entry. A true feat, even for this incredibly talented craftsman to accomplish on his own.

Todd is survived by his wife of 17 years Jeanne Saarinen, brothers Brett (Melissa) Saarinen and Stephen (Heather) Mehelich, step-sister Shawn Mehelich, niece Shelby Saarinen, grandnephew Sean Thatcher, nephew Dylan Saarinen, and the many extended family, friends and coworkers who loved him (in particular best friend Dave Thompson and museum exhibit designer Roberta Jones Wallace). He is preceded in death by his mother Susan Mehelich, stepfather Steve Mehelich, father Bruce Saarinen and sister Wendy Saarinen.

Todd was a warrior accessing every medical treatment available with excellent psychiatric care spanning over five years and three states. Each time there was hope and then disappointment for this sweet soul. He was very open with his struggles, which allowed others to share of their own mental health challenges. Please pray for more effective treatments for depression.

A two-day memorial took place at the family home shortly after Todd's passing, and a funeral Mass for Todd was celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Helena on June 17, 2020. Todd will be laid to rest high in the mountains overlooking the big country he loved.

If love could have saved him, Todd would be with us today; now our Heavenly Father (the Master Carpenter) and our Mother Mary have him in their care.

Rest in peace my darling. In sickness and in health, I was the lucky one.