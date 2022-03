BEEBE, Valeria M. 'Val', age 98, of Helena, passed away August 27, 2021. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W Riggs, East Helena. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Ann's Cemetery in East Helena. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Val, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.