Verne Harold Schnackel

June 1, 1928 - September 11, 2021

Verne Harold Schnackel 93, of Clancy, passed away in Helena on September 11, 2021-surrounded by family.

He was born on June 1, 1928 near Council Bluffs, Iowa, in the family farmhouse to Harvey and Emily Evelyn Schnackel. He survived the great depression in part to his family's gardening and farming. He graduated high school in 1946 and finished one semester of pre-med before being sent to Japan with the United States Army. Prior to leaving for the army in 1946, he married Betty Lou Sudduth.

After his service in the military, Verne returned home to Iowa to work the family farm. It was here that he and Betty had three children. Following farming, Verne tried his hand at multiple careers before finding his passion in carpentry. While working as a cabinet maker, he became skilled at woodworking and branched out into construction.

In the early 60's, the Schnackel family moved to Montana where they were blessed with two more children. They lived in Missoula and Hamilton before purchasing land in Clancy, where Verne built a house in the mid-70's. In Helena, he became well-known for his construction, especially his craftsmanship in remodeling and refinishing wooden floors. His floors still lay in many businesses and homes of the mansion district in Helena. He worked well past retirement age into the 1990's.

In retirement, he and Betty enjoyed exploring the beautiful state of Montana by camping and spending time with family, Verne also enjoyed reloading, target practice, photography, wildflowers, and reading a good western. After his beloved wife Betty unexpectedly passed, he was fortunate to reunite with a friend of the family from Iowa. In 2002, Verne married Joanne Lippold and together they enjoyed wildlife photography, traveling, and visiting family.

Verne is survived by his wife, Joanne of Clancy, children Joel of WY, Carl of TX, Jerry of MT, and Ettabell Lynne of MT, and grandchildren, Scott, Lisa, Heather, Ryan, Christy, and Christopher. Numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Wendy, and grandchildren Jamie, Maria, and Jeremy.

A burial service is scheduled for Monday the 20th of September, at 1pm at Forestvale Cemetery, Grandview section in Helena, MT.