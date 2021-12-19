Menu
Vicki Ann Ledesma
Vicki Ann Ledesma, 63, of Helena, Montana passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to see this! She was such a sweet lady. Sending healing thoughts and prayers to the family, we love you.
Joni Brooks
Friend
December 22, 2021
I've known Vicky and Johnny since 1983 in Townsend . Though we lost touch over the years , we couldn't forget ,each n everytime in Walmart either Vicky or Johnny always spotted me n it was as if time had stood still the catch up visit was on .. Vicky you were amazing on earth and are now in Heaven , I know Johnny was happy to have you at his side again . Much love to you and prayers for your family.
Karen n Bill Rauch
Friend
December 19, 2021
Vicki was a wonderful woman. I worked with her at Walmart. She will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Etta Schnackel
December 19, 2021
