Vicki Ann Ledesma, 63, of Helena, Montana passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
I´m so sorry to see this! She was such a sweet lady. Sending healing thoughts and prayers to the family, we love you.
Joni Brooks
Friend
December 22, 2021
I've known Vicky and Johnny since 1983 in Townsend . Though we lost touch over the years , we couldn't forget ,each n everytime in Walmart either Vicky or Johnny always spotted me n it was as if time had stood still the catch up visit was on ..
Vicky you were amazing on earth and are now in Heaven , I know Johnny was happy to have you at his side again . Much love to you and prayers for your family.
Karen n Bill Rauch
Friend
December 19, 2021
Vicki was a wonderful woman. I worked with her at Walmart. She will be missed. Prayers for the family.