I've known Vicky and Johnny since 1983 in Townsend . Though we lost touch over the years , we couldn't forget ,each n everytime in Walmart either Vicky or Johnny always spotted me n it was as if time had stood still the catch up visit was on .. Vicky you were amazing on earth and are now in Heaven , I know Johnny was happy to have you at his side again . Much love to you and prayers for your family.

Karen n Bill Rauch Friend December 19, 2021