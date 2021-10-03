Virginia P. Klute, 74, of Helena, Montana passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
As I was quickly catching up on the newspaper, I came across the news that Ginny is back in control! She's at the heavenly net, volleying love and great vibes to her loved ones down on Earth. I have a feeling she's hitting her targets; and I truly truly hope that her family members still feel her presence. I remember Ginny from tennis, of course. She was so beautiful - inside and out. Always a gorgeous smile on her face. She was so good and loyal to those close to her. I do remember. While I feel sad (because she was still young), I was so glad to see that she was with family during this final chapter. We're all the better for knowing her and playing with her, but better yet. . she is with us. And always will be. A winner to the end.