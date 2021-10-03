Menu
Virginia Klute
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
1414 Euclid Ave.
Helena, MT

Virginia P. Klute, 74, of Helena, Montana passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
As I was quickly catching up on the newspaper, I came across the news that Ginny is back in control! She's at the heavenly net, volleying love and great vibes to her loved ones down on Earth. I have a feeling she's hitting her targets; and I truly truly hope that her family members still feel her presence. I remember Ginny from tennis, of course. She was so beautiful - inside and out. Always a gorgeous smile on her face. She was so good and loyal to those close to her. I do remember. While I feel sad (because she was still young), I was so glad to see that she was with family during this final chapter. We're all the better for knowing her and playing with her, but better yet. . she is with us. And always will be. A winner to the end.
Julie London
November 11, 2021
