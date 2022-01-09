Virginia Jeanette Dominiak-Stevens

December 27, 1925 - January 3, 2022

Virginia Jeanette Dominiak-Stevens, a long-time resident of Los Alamos, New Mexico, at 96 years of age, entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, January 3, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1925, in Rochester, New York, and was the first of three children.

She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years of marriage, Casimir (Casey) F. Stevens; parents, Antonina and Stephan Dominiak; brother, Florian; and sister, Elanor of Rochester, NY; in addition to close relatives and friends. She is survived by her children, Thaddeus Stevens, of Las Cruces, NM., Col. Patrick Stevens, of Sarasota, FL, Mark Stevens, of Las Cruces, NM, daughter, Ann Marie Stevens, of Albuquerque, NM, Carlos Stevens, of Phoenix, AZ, Major Juan Stevens and Maura, of Helena, MT, and Valerie Stevens of Yorktown, VA; grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, and Casey; and many nephews and nieces.

Virginia was a soft spoken, loving, and dedicated mother of six children and worked as an assistant in the director's office under Norris Bradbury at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory (1960-70). She devoted her entire life to her family, everyday prayer, and walks. She was the epitome of love, faith, integrity, humbleness, and mirrored a mother angel of emotional strength, calmness, and peace for all those who shared her presence.

Viewing will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13th at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59601. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13th at Retz Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 14th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 214 S. Elder St., Boulder, Montana, 59632. Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery in the North Boulder Valley of Montana. Flowers in honor of Virginia are encouraged to be sent to the funeral home in charge of her arrangements: Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services, 2009 Harrison Ave., Butte, Montana 59701. PLEASE HAVE THESE DELIVERED BY THURSDAY AT NOON. It is recommended to visit the funeral home website for local flower shops to ensure proper delivery times – www.buttefuneralhome.com – You may also visit the website to offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Virginia. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Virginia and her family.