Vonnie J. Evans

January 28, 1937 - September 17, 2020

Vonnie J. Evans, 83 passed away early in the morning on September 17, 2020.

Vonnie was born January 28th 1937 in Pontiac Michigan to Orison and Evelyn Cook. She was the oldest of 3. She spent her early years in Michigan with her parents and siblings. When she was 12 years old the family moved to El Cajon California. She enjoyed her childhood in both Michigan and California. She met her husband Vern at Bourns in Riverside California where she worked for several years. Vern and Vonnie enjoyed their early marriage in California roller skating and dancing (on roller skates!) among other things. Their adventures eventually brought them and their 5 children to Montana where she worked at the Catholic Diocese of Helena, Montana Right to Life and the Montana Chamber of Commerce among other places.

Along with her husband Vern, they were apart of many groups throughout the years. To name a few, they were members of the Helena Street Rodders for 31 years and began the Last Chance Cruising Association and could be found cruising the local area for over 25 years. They enjoyed their time with the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department where they spent countless summers dressing up as clowns for competition with other local fire departments at the Helena Last Chance Stampede and Fair. Vonnie was also on the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department Axillary and could be found volunteering for whatever was needed. They were board members of the Community Center and enjoyed many years of holiday dances. As a couple they loved camping at Holland Lake with family and friends for over 40 years. Camping with Vonnie was no laughing matter. You ate as well or better camping than you did at home.

Vonnie was well known throughout Helena as a very accomplished seamstress. She altered and made many garments including her daughter's wedding and bridesmaid dresses, numerous Halloween costumes and countless clothes for family, friends or anyone who called. She also enjoyed many other things in her life. She could be found around town with her fellow Red Hat Society members or playing cards with the ladies at one of their homes. Or she was in her craft room making stained-glass items, porcelain dolls, sewing bears, blankets, doll clothes; or in her chair knitting or crocheting monkeys, blankets, knitting dishcloths or clothes to name a few. Vonnie was all about family and friends. She loved entertaining and taking care of the ones she loved. From large get togethers that included large amounts of home-made food, to sharing and teaching her love for cooking, baking, canning, crocheting, knitting, and playing the piano with her children, grandchildren and grandchildren. She will be forever missed at every family gathering. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives.

Vonnie is survived by: her children Mike (Betty) Evans, Dona (Gery) Carpenter, Lori Evans (Chris Leighton), Ron Evans, Julia Christian; her sister Darlene (Dennis) Tilton; grandchildren Amanda Evans (Bob Gutowski), Jylian (Dave) Beery, Brian Evans (Vanessa Jense), Erik Evans, Chelsi (Josh) Dupler, Vanessa Simanton (Mike Brennan), Rachel Christian; great grandchildren Taylor Cannon (Jordan Hinman), Jaron Evans, Elias Beery, Ava Berry, Holland Beery, Jayden Dupler, Nathan Dupler, Lucas Dupler, Kadence Christian; and numerous extended family. Vonnie is preceded in death by her husband Vern Evans, her parents Orison and Evelyn Cook and her brother Larry Cook.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Vonnie are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley Church 1502 Shirley Rd, Helena, MT 59602, Carrol College, 1601 North Benton Avenue, Helena MT 59601, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Vonnie.