Wade Turner Sawyer

March 17, 1957 - March 4, 2021

Wade Turner Sawyer was born March 17, 1957, in Helena, Montana. He loved to have fun and St. Patrick's Day was a perfect birthday. He never had a problem sharing the day with St. Patrick and would say, "Look, everyone is coming to help celebrate my birthday." After fighting the battle against cancer, on the morning of March 4, 2021, while Wade slept, the Lord reached down wrapped him in His arms and carried him to Heaven.

From an incredibly young age, Wade was mechanically minded. Anything from taking apart and rebuilding his sisters brand new bicycles to motorcycle engines. He always managed to get whatever he took apart back together and working, even if he had spare parts. Wade loved the outdoors and speed for which Wade was active and successful in the motocross world. Wade made countless memories for several years by sharing his love of motocross with his son Josh. Even after he quit racing, he was a mentor to many and always there to help, especially kids. Kids were always drawn to him and his wild and crazy energy. He developed a legion of friends that became lifelong friends and spoke of them often with such happiness.

Wade spent a number of years working in the timber industry logging for others, his own business or cutting firewood to sell. When not working with timber he was a heavy equipment operator, as he enjoyed working with big machinery. In 2015 Wade went to work for Hoffman R & M Services in Butte where he worked for his longtime friend Rick Hoffman and often say "Hoffman's are family." Wade loved working for Rick and with his many co-workers. It is only in the last year, Wade discontinued his active employment.

Wade used a texting signature of a blue butterfly, (reflecting freely fluttering from place-to-place) and his saying of "If Ur Not on The Edge…Ur Takin' Up Too Much Room!!!" He worked hard and played just as hard. All who knew him will miss his booming voice, infectious laugh with his notorious and mischievous smile.

Wade is survived by his son Joshua William Sawyer of Livingston. His Mother Virginia Hohn Toycen of Gildford MT, of whom he had a great love and would call her "Ginny," as it is tattooed on his chest; he knew she was his biggest supporter and loved him unconditionally. His sisters Linda Smith (John) Moots of Helena MT, Carol Sawyer Walsh of Livingston MT and Tammy Hoffman (Mark) Copenhaver of Gildford MT, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His longtime friend Lynn Mintyala "Peg Leg" from Missoula, Rochelle Johnson of Townsend MT and her children Heather Mihailovich, Rikki Johnson, and Joseph Johnson. Other survivors include his extended family and former boss, Rick (Kirsten) Hoffman Butte MT.

Wade is preceded in death by his father Carroll M Sawyer, his grandparents William T Hohn and Barbara C Grossman Chamberlain, his Uncle William Hohn and his younger brother Jeff Hoffman. The good Lord knows he is in for a handful…The brothers are together again.

Wade's family would like to give special thanks to Rick and Kristen Hoffman who provided for Wade's needs while in Butte. They have been wonderfully helpful in more ways than just being friends. We also want to thank Rochelle, Heather, and Rikki for helping Wade fight cancer, he completely appreciated everyone and would say "Heather is an angel."

Wade has requested to be cremated and a celebration of Life may be at a later date. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in Wade's name to their favorite charity, Montana Legends of Motocross, or Helena Food Share.