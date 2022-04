Wanda Christofferson

February 17, 1927 - April 15, 2020

The Graveside Service for our loving Mother, Pastor, and Friend, Wanda Christofferson, will be held Wednesday July 7th at 1 pm, at Forestvale Cemetery, Helena, MT, followed by a Celebration of her life at Jorgenson's (2 pm-4 pm). Please join us to celebrate her life.

Juline, Sharon, Merris, Paul & Pamela