William Allen Andresen

August 5, 1957 - October 30, 2020

William Allen Andresen was born August 5, 1957, to William and Betty Joy Andresen in Helena and passed away October 30, 2020, in Marysville Washington with his sister Darla by his side.

Bill was big brother to Darla (Tom) and Scott (Pam). He attended school at Central, Rossiter, CR Anderson and Capital High.

Bill enjoyed playing baseball & bowling on leagues as a child and an adult. He was a life-long Raiders and Nascar fan.

Bill worked as a Keno caller and at several sign shops around town as a silk screener.

Bill was married to Pegi and welcomed his son Eric into the world. Bill enjoyed being a father.

Bill struggled with health issues all his life. Countless times he proved the doctors wrong and pulled through when they were sure he would not. Bill was a walking miracle.

Bill moved to Washington state with Darla and Tom in 2004. There he met Lenore Cox and her son Isaac. Together they explored the Seattle area. Lenore guided Bill in the process of getting the assistance he needed. We will be forever grateful for their friendship.

Bill was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles many friends and "adopted" Moms and Dads. He is survived by his son Eric of Missoula, sister Darla and Tom Christofferson of Marysville Washington, brother Scott Andresen & Pam Trosper of East Helena. Aunt and Uncles Mona and George Dupree, Buddy Dupree & Homer Young of Helena. Several Nieces and Nephews and their families both in Helena and Marysville as well as many cousins and special friends Lenore & Isaac of Lynnwood many lifelong friends in Helena.

We will be celebrating Bill's life in Lynnwood on June 5th for Washington family and friends. We will be honoring his final wishes of bringing him back to Helena Monday June 21st from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Eagles 40-40, 14 West Main in East Helena.

Come share stories of how much this incredible man meant to you.