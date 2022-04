BADGETT, William "Bill", age 72 of Elliston, MT, passed away on March 19, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, October 8th at 11 a.m. at the Historical Elliston Cemetery in Elliston, MT with a reception to follow at the Elliston School gymnasium. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Bill.