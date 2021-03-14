William Mason Hunter

William Mason Hunter, age 80 years, died February 27, 2021. What an incredible Life's Arc he created.

Bill lived his early years in White Sulphur Springs, then Helena, graduating from Helena High in 1959. He immediately moved to New York City, for several decades, where he graduated from Design School, danced on Broadway, managed theater in Off-Broadway Box Offices, and made many friends in theater. He then lived for several decades in Los Angeles, helping start 'The Cake Walk', which supplied unbelievable decadent cakes to his high-class clients, as well as to the luckier of his friends and family. His artistic talent and aesthetic genius showed in the design work he did there. He also traveled to NYC and Italy collecting religious art and artifacts for the renovation of American Cathedrals. As in other eras of his life, friends made then became an enduring part of his later life. He moved back to Helena, where he and his partner of four decades, Bill Countryman, started The Lemon Tree Interior Design Business.

Bill or Billy, will be remembered for his brio, kindness, generosity, artistic talent, elegance, Basenji dogs, and sense of adventure. Left behind are his daughter, Jennifer Countryman; his granddaughter, Jessica Shatney; and his niece, Lauryn Kvasnicka, all three of whom were objects of his love, fondness, and exuberant playfulness; and by his brother, Mason Brooke Hunter; and by many, many friends, all who feel the loss of his presence in the World. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sadie and father, Dan, who passed in 2003 and 2004. Bill Countryman passed at the age of 93 in 2017.

Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.