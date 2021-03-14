Menu
William Mason Hunter
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

William Mason Hunter

William Mason Hunter, age 80 years, died February 27, 2021. What an incredible Life's Arc he created.

Bill lived his early years in White Sulphur Springs, then Helena, graduating from Helena High in 1959. He immediately moved to New York City, for several decades, where he graduated from Design School, danced on Broadway, managed theater in Off-Broadway Box Offices, and made many friends in theater. He then lived for several decades in Los Angeles, helping start 'The Cake Walk', which supplied unbelievable decadent cakes to his high-class clients, as well as to the luckier of his friends and family. His artistic talent and aesthetic genius showed in the design work he did there. He also traveled to NYC and Italy collecting religious art and artifacts for the renovation of American Cathedrals. As in other eras of his life, friends made then became an enduring part of his later life. He moved back to Helena, where he and his partner of four decades, Bill Countryman, started The Lemon Tree Interior Design Business.

Bill or Billy, will be remembered for his brio, kindness, generosity, artistic talent, elegance, Basenji dogs, and sense of adventure. Left behind are his daughter, Jennifer Countryman; his granddaughter, Jessica Shatney; and his niece, Lauryn Kvasnicka, all three of whom were objects of his love, fondness, and exuberant playfulness; and by his brother, Mason Brooke Hunter; and by many, many friends, all who feel the loss of his presence in the World. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sadie and father, Dan, who passed in 2003 and 2004. Bill Countryman passed at the age of 93 in 2017.

Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Brooke and family, I'm so sorry about your loss of Bill, He was such a nice man, to know him was to love him. Rest in Peace Bill,
Debbie Nickel
March 19, 2021
In the early '70's I was a 16 year old with ambitions in theatre who had the honor to work for Billy Hunter who managed the Kenley Players summer stock operation in Dayton, Ohio. Billy was a kind and generous person and a hell of a lot of fun as well! I've had a successful career and owe a lot to Bill and his "style" as a leader. The "Bills" also opened their home to me many years ago on a trip to CA. I am grateful for knowing Bill Hunter and the gifts he shared with so many during his life. "Applause, Applause Billy"
Jacquie Powell
March 16, 2021
Words cannot express how much he meant to me and had impacted my life. I was 7 when he came into my life and he was just the best. He was the most fun, the most funny, the most generous..the most loving and the most loyal, and he was without a doubt the love of my father's life..Dad just adored him intensely..and that never lessened even a little bit through the 48 years they spent together...I loved him so much...I miss him terribly. The last 10 years haven't been easy and I have had to watch him slip away physically and mentally...but through it all he would provide glimpses of his younger, vibrant and happier self...As sad as I am, I find absolute comfort and even joy knowing that my dad was there to greet him and they are finally together with no boundaries...just love.
Jen Countryman
March 16, 2021
In high school I helped him with English and Shakespeare and he was also in charge of The Kenley Players in Dayton Ohio years ago after we moved here. He was always a nice person.
Pat Schaefer
March 16, 2021
