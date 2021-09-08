There will be a Graveside Service held for William Steven Kotan on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Montana State Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Harrison in Helena with a Luncheon to follow the service at the Serviceman's Club.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
The Kotan Family held a special place in my life. Guard families often gathered for camping, card games or just family events. I have many fond memories of Steve, Kristy and Kevin. I'm sure there is a tar stained rug out there somewhere from their house that used to be on the far west end of Bozeman (before Bozeman overran the farms).
I will keep you all in my prayers for the loss of your loving father.
Ted Benson
September 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss of the best neighbor we ever had. Bill was the ultimate gardener and friend.
Both Marge and Bill came to Pepsi little league games at Ryan Park to support Eamon.
Take gentle care Marge, Steve, Kris, Kevin, and grandchildren
Love, from your Anderson Blvd. Helena neighbors
Alec, Colleen, Lucy, and Eamon Hansen
September 7, 2021
It was a pleasure to serve with Bill as a fellow Guardsman. He was a highly respected caring person.
May your grief be quickly diminished by smiles and warm laughter at fond memories.
Dick Shockley
September 7, 2021
Marge and family: So sorry to learn of Bill's passing. We so enjoyed you as neighbors and friends and especially appreciated your support of our children. Your description of Bill is how we remember him, kind, thoughtful, and generous. Our deepest sympathy.