The Kotan Family held a special place in my life. Guard families often gathered for camping, card games or just family events. I have many fond memories of Steve, Kristy and Kevin. I'm sure there is a tar stained rug out there somewhere from their house that used to be on the far west end of Bozeman (before Bozeman overran the farms). I will keep you all in my prayers for the loss of your loving father.

Ted Benson Other September 9, 2021