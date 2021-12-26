Willowdean Ann Oppegard Green

January 13, 1940 - December 17, 2021

In the early morning hours on December 17, 2021, Willowdean Ann Oppegard Green passed away after a battle with cancer. Willow was 81 years old. She was born on January 13, 1940, in White Earth, Minnesota, to Esther Peterson Oppegard and Martin Oppegard, Jr., the first of four children.

Willow met Gerald (Jerry) Green while working on a potato farm. She had told her sister that Jerry had been throwing potatoes at her to catch her attention. They were married in Fosston, MN on May 4, 1959, at the Catholic church. Together they raised 5 boys. Jerry's work took them from Minnesota to Seattle before they settled in the Helena valley in 1972.

Growing up on a farm in Minnesota gave Willow the gift of cooking. One could always count on fresh bread in her kitchen. Willow was an avid quilter, leaving many beautiful quilts for her family to remember her by. She was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother always making sure everyone was taken care of. Spending time with family was her favorite, always ending a meal with a good card game.

Being a homemaker all her adult life she also worked in the Carroll College cafeteria and the Helena Airport in security before retiring.

Willow was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, brother Martin Duane Oppegard, Don Sauve, Orville and Flora Green, Donald Green, Merle and Nancy Green, Harold Green, and parents Esther and Martin Oppegard, Jr.

She is survived by her five sons and their families, Dennis, Gary (Lynne), Rodney, Brad, and Mark (Bree), 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sisters Sarah Sauve and Joann (David) Schultz, sisters-in-law Irene and Faye Green, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Bree for her patience, kindness, and gift of love keeping the family together during the past several months. Also thank you to the staff at St. Pete's Hospice. Memorials can be sent to Cathedral of St. Helena or St. Pete's Hospice. A graveside memorial service with family will be held on Willow's birthday, January 13th.

Please visit www.helenafunerals.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Willow.