Wyatt Lee Frost

July 30, 1938 - October 2, 2020

Wyatt "Lee" Frost passed away peacefully with family by his side on October 2, 2020, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT.

Lee was born July 30, 1938, in Hamilton, MT to Wyatt "Cap" and Leland (Weber) Frost. He was the oldest of three children. His dad's job with the state water board moved the family a lot, so he lived in many different small towns around Montana. He attended at least three different high schools and excelled in athletics including football, basketball, and track. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1958.

He married Anna Marie Sutherlin on December 24, 1961, in Stevensville, MT. They moved to Renton, WA where Lee worked for Boeing and attended Renton Vocational School from 1962 to 1965. He received certification in machine shop practice and blueprint reading. They moved back to Montana and settled in the Bozeman area where they raised four children, Linda, Bonnie, Ken, and Becky. Lee worked as a machinist at the Trident (Holcim) cement plant in Logan for many years and retired in 2005.

Lee enjoyed gardening, tinkering with machinery, and watching high school basketball games. After 48 years of marriage, Anna passed away on March 20, 2009. Lee continued to live in the home he shared with Anna until his health and mobility issues required assisted living. He moved to the Beehive Homes in Great Falls in 2017.

Lee had a jovial personality and was always ready to share a laugh with family and friends. Even as dementia stole his short-term memory, he could still remember and shares stories from earlier in his life. He looked forward to visits from family and friends and liked to sit in the living room of the Beehive home so he could greet guests and employees.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Wyatt and Leland Frost; his wife, Anna Marie Frost; his brother, Ronald Frost; and his granddaughter, Tiffany Halvorson.

Lee is survived by his sister, Linda (Jim) Murch of Harlem, MT; his children, Linda (Bryan) McCulloch of Dutton, MT, Bonnie (Randy) Halvorson of Belgrade, MT, Ken (Laurie) Frost of Helena, MT, and Becky (Mike) Finnegan of Bemidji, MN; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held on October 10, 2020, at 1:00 pm at O'Connor Memorial Chapel, 2425 8th Ave N, Great Falls, MT. The service will be recorded and will be available for viewing on the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Hospice, 2600 15th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405. Condolences may be left for the family at www.oconnorfuneralhome.com.