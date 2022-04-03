Yvonne Pate, 75

May 14, 1946 - March 11, 2022

Yvonne was born in Billings, MT to Elmer (Bibs) and Edythe Olson. She had two sisters, Sherrill and Joayne, and an older brother Bob.

The family moved to Helena in 1954 and Yvonne graduated from H.H.S in 1964. After graduation, Yvonne worked for Montana Highway Patrol. In 1970 she married her life partner, Tex Pate, and they had 5 kids between them: Curt, Darcy, Jody, Doug and Dan. And their adventures began.

Shortly after their marriage, Yvonne and Tex bought the Exxon Wholesale Distributorship which they ran successfully for 12 years while also doing auctions on the side. Soon a small ranch was bought. It was a busy life: rodeo, auctions, gasoline & oil wholesale business, and the ranch. They sold the Exxon Distributorship in 1982 and semi-retired to the ranch and planned to do only a few auctions to supplement the retirement. Yvonne was a pioneer on the Mac computer and became a master at computing. She developed auction programs for the auction business which grew way bigger than was planned. Pate Auction was doing many auctions and business liquidations all over the state of Montana.

Tex and Yvonne ran Pate Auction until 1999 when Doug & Dan bought the business.

Yvonne loved Hawaii and spent many winters there visiting daughter Jody and granddaughters Megan and Rebecka. Tex and Yvonne even announced and timed rodeos there.

After their second retirement, Yvonne and Tex took to RVing and spent winters in California, Texas, and Arizona; took two trips to Alaska; spent one month in France, Italy, Greece, and Greek isles; one month in Australia and New Zealand where they drove 4000 miles on the wrong side of the road and wrong side of the car (no wrecks).

The last few years were spent in Yuma, AZ when Yvonne's health began to fail due to COPD. They had many friends, dances, wine times, and enjoyed taking it easy. Yvonne spent her last years quilting; of course she exceled and made many exceptionally beautiful quilts. Her last home was Spanish style with a swimming pool for the family to enjoy.

She fought the COPD so hard, just like she did everything. However, Yvonne passed in Tex's arms in the Yuma, AZ home she loved on March 11, 2022. Yvonne is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years Tex Pate, children Curt (Tammy) Pate, Darcy Rasmussen, Jody Pate, Doug Dandro, and Dan (Leah) Pate, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren which she loved dearly.

Memorial will be held at a later date in Helena.