FOWLER, Zachary T., age 27 of Clancy passed away October 3, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Zach's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11th at JFK Park in East Helena. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Zach.