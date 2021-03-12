Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
A. D. Birt
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street
Sullivan, IL

A. D. Birt

Feb. 16, 1947 - March 9, 2021

SULLIVAN - A. D. Birt, 74, of Sullivan, passed away at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday March 9, 2021 in his residence.

According to his wishes there will not be any services. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

A. D. was born February 16, 1947 in Decatur the son of Roland Rice and Sarah Olsen Birt. He grew up on the family farm on North MacArthur Road. He had been the Superintendent of the Sullivan Sewer Department and had owned his own construction business. He was also a heavy equipment operator. A. D. could fix anything and he enjoyed boating, camping, dirt track racing and NASCAR. He was a great lover of animals, especially Harley and Cooper. A. D. married Deborah "Debbie" Cochran in 1969 in Decatur.

Surviving are his wife Debbie of Sullivan; son Roland Birt of Lovington; daughter Lisa King of Sullivan; sister Mary Margaret Robinson of Decatur; and grandsons: Cale Buescher and Hayden Allen Birt; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally, brother Roger and daughter Christina.

Rainbows End

In everybody's garden, A little rain must fall

Or life's sweetest fairest flowers,

Wouldn't grow and bloom at all.

And though the clouds hang heavy

So heavy. Oh! My friend,

I'm sure that God who sends the shower

Will send the rainbow's end.

Like a ship that's left in mooring

And sails bravely out to sea,

So someone Dear has sailed away In calm serenity:

But there's promise of greater joy

Than Earth could have in store,

For God has planned a richer life

Beyond the Unseen Shore.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear this, one of my favorite people. May you rest in peace A.D. Thank you for your guidance during some difficult times. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Helen
May 23, 2021
Our condolences for your loss of A.D., Debbie and family. Prayers for strength and comfort
Betty ONeill Dettore
March 13, 2021
I´m sorry to hear about A.D. he literally was one of my favorite people! Love and peace my friend... until we meet again Deb you are in my thoughts! Holler if you need anything!
Pam Baskette
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results