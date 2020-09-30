Esther Elizabeth (Lange) Carlson

FORSYTH - Esther Elizabeth (Lange) Carlson, 92, passed away on September 28, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Esther was born on Kelley Island, OH, the oldest daughter of William J. Lange and Hazel (Dining) Lange. She married Harry Lee Carlson on March 24, 1951 in Sandusky, OH. Esther attended school on Kelley Island and graduated from Clyde High School and Millikin University. Esther taught school in Ohio and Decatur for District 61 until she retired in 1983. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and active in several church groups: the Covenant Class, Church Quilters, and Women's Circle. Esther enjoyed traveling, playing cards, square dancing, wintering in Texas and Florida and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Rev. Scott (Patricia) Carlson of Indianapolis and daughter, Jan (Robert) Carlson-Williams of San Jose; five grandchildren: Elizabeth (Doug) John, Laura (Eric) Rouse, Kirsten (Zach) Uttich, Paul Carlson, Timothy Carlson; four great-grandchildren; sisters Ruth Bandeen and Lois Bachman, sister-in-law Jean Lange and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, in 2017 and her brother, William.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 W North St, Decatur, IL 62522.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Khan; the staff at Primrose Retirement Community; the Haven House, Skilled Care and Administrative staff at Hickory Point Christian Village.

The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL with Esther's funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary and share her memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.