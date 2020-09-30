J. William "Bill" Veech

March 30, 1950 - Sept. 26, 2020

OREANA - J. William "Bill" Veech, 70, of Oreana, passed away September 26, 2020 at his home.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home, with strict social distancing observed. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Oreana. Memorials in Bill's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 N Woodford St, Decatur, IL 62526.

Bill was born March 30, 1950 in Decatur, the son of Jack Richard Veech and Betty Louise (Williamson) Talkington. He married Sandra Williams in 1972. Bill began his career at Superior Welding in Decatur where he worked for four years. He then went to Kopetz Manufacturing where he began as machinist and retired after 35 years as a Service Manager. Bill grew up on one of the oldest farms in Macon County and he and his son Eric, now the 6th Generation, continue to farm the family land. Bill was the absolute epitome of "measure twice, cut once" and to "listen more than you speak". Nearly all of Bill's life was dedicated to his son Eric and his grandchildren, Jackson and Layla. They will dearly miss seeing him every day at the barn and working on projects. Bill loved to travel to Door County with Sandy. Family was everything to Bill.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sandra Veech; son, Eric (Krista) Veech of Argenta; grandchildren, Jackson and Layla Veech; sisters, Sheree Shafer of Decatur, Candy Winholtz of Decatur, and Janice Veech of Boulder, CO; step-father, Cleve Talkington; aunt, Eileen Cook of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Forrest and Lavada Williams; and a son, Jack William Veech, Jr.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.