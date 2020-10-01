Jan L. Tish

Dec. 26, 1960 - Sept. 29, 2020

DECATUR - Jan L. Tish, 59, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

Friends and family are invited to graveside services on Saturday, October 3, 10:00 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Jan was born December 26, 1960 in Decatur, Illinois, daughter of Harold and Sue Janvrin. She was a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School. She enjoyed working in recent years with Dr. Tsuda and Dr. Brustein. She was an active member of New Beginnings Church of God in Decatur, Illinois. She faced cancer with courage, and through her fight, her faith never wavered.Jan was a dedicated mother and provided endless love and support to her family. She was many things to many people, but being "grandma" was what brought her the most joy. Jan treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Jan is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Brian Tish of Decatur, Illinois; two daughters, Lindsay Greenberg (Justin) of Plainfield, Illinois and Lauren Carlton (Keenan) of Clarksville, Tennessee; one son, Zachary Tish (Jacki) of Monticello, Illinois; her mother, Sue Janvrin of Decatur, Illinois; three brothers, Chris Janvrin (Connie) of Forsyth, Illinois, Craig Janvrin (Winnie) of Decatur, Illinois, and Curt Janvrin (Bridget) of Florissant, Missouri. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Hallie and Hayden Greenberg and Tucker and Jace Carlton. She is also survived by a many close friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jan was predeceased by her father, Harold Janvrin.

Special thanks to the Cancer Care Center of Decatur for their wonderful care and the New Beginnings Church family. Memorial donations can be made in Jan's name to the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Fund.

