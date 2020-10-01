Louise Elaine McBride

Oct. 27, 1945 - Sept. 28, 2020

DECATUR - Louise Elaine McBride, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her family.

Private burial will be at a later date in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pawsitively Pets or Harbor Light Hospice and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Louise was born on October 27, 1945 in Shelby County, IL the daughter of Ernest F. and Leslie "Mae" Tucker McBride. She was a graduate of the Findlay High School Class of 1963 and remained very close to her classmates. Louise worked as a forklift operator at Caterpillar and later as a machinist at Climate Control, both in Decatur, IL. Louise enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with her pets and watching animals that came into her yard.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Vicki L. Gregg (Steve) of Shelbyville, IL; granddaughter, Sierra Nicole Gregg (Victor) of Casey, IL; and grandson, Dylan McBride Gregg (Liz) of Shelbyville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; longtime companion, Cheryl O'Neill; and two brothers in infancy, Ernest McBride, Jr. and Richard Lee McBride.

