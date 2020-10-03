Menu
MOWEAQUA - Stella M. Pierce 96, of Moweaqua, IL passed away at 3:15 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held in Bethany Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Sanner Chapel United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence my be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Stella was born December 17, 1923, in Helena, MT the daughter of Thomas B. and Amanda (Distad) Pope. She had been married to Eldon Pierce. She was a member of the Sanner Chapel United Methodist Church, the Milam Women's Club, and the Moweaqua Lions Club.

Surviving are her daughters: Phyllis Warnick (Larry) of Assumption and Sylvia Baker (Larry) of Decatur; grandchildren: Ronald Warnick (Emily Priddy), Joan Mitsdarffer (John), Sonya Jefson (Randy) of Decatur, and Brian Baker (Lynn); great-grandchildren: Grace Snively (Adam) Brace DeClerck, Rainey Mitsdarffer, Nathan Jefson (Maddy), Caleb Jefson, Samantha Jefson, Benny Jefson, Courtney Baker, Corbin Baker, Allison Baker, Josh Calhoun, Jason Cobb, and Serenity Calhoun; great-great-grandson: Pierce Snively.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents and sister: June Pierce.


Dear Sylvia and family. So sorry to hear about your loss. My prayers and sympathy reach out to you and yours at this time. Love J.b and Deb
Deb Webb
October 4, 2020
Was shocked to see Stella has passed. If it hadn't been for Stella and Elson I not sure I could make it through our move to this area. She was known as Grandma Stella to our girls and was such a blessing in our lives. RIP Grandma Stella you are loved and greatly missed
Margie Campbell
October 3, 2020