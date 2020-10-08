Edward Guy Galassi

April 23, 1932 - Oct. 4, 2020

LaSALLE - Edward Guy Galassi, 88, born April 23, 1932 in LaSalle, IL to Guy and Freida (Castiglia) Galassi, passed away on October 4, 2020, in Mobile, AL, after a brief illness. He attended LaSalle-Peru High School and LPO Jr. College. He married Carol Posladek in 1953. Ed is survived by Carol and their children: David, Marcia (Khamis Al-Omari), Lisa (Dr. Kenneth Petersen), Kathi (Gary Poyser), William (Julie), Laurie (Michael Wright), and Gaye, as well as eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He entered the Army in 1951 and was stationed at Ft. Sill, OK, during the Korean Conflict. After being discharged from the Army, he worked for Illinois Power Company in sales and was a manager in the marketing department when he retired from IP Headquarters in Decatur in 1993. They moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1994. He enjoyed singing in his parish choirs, golfing, square dancing, and telling stories to his grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and one grandchild.

A funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet, IL, at 10:00 a.m., October 9, 2020, with Rev. Joseph Hogan presiding. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Burial follows immediately after at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

