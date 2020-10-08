Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brent Walter Binger

Brent Walter Binger

TAYLORVILLE - Brent Walter Binger, 86 of Taylorville passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Kerns officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery in Mt. Zion, IL. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sutton Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.