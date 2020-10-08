Brent Walter Binger

TAYLORVILLE - Brent Walter Binger, 86 of Taylorville passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Kerns officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery in Mt. Zion, IL. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

