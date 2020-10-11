Menu
Edward C. "Ed" Taylor

Edward C. "Ed" Taylor

SULLIVAN - Edward C. "Ed" Taylor, 80, of Sullivan passed away 7:16 a.m. Thursday October 8, 2020 in his residence.

Masonic Rites will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Reed Funeral Home with services to follow conducted by Pastor Mike Fender. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Pavilion Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL 61951
Oct
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL 61951
