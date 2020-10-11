Mildred Marie King

Aug. 12, 1925 - Oct. 9, 2020

DECATUR - Mildred Marie King, 95, of Decatur, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.

Mildred was born Aug. 12, 1925 in Eolia, Missouri the daughter of Curtis and Bertha (Jones) Shelton. She was devoted homemaker who loved being with her family. Mildred married Eugene King June 20, 1942. He preceded her in death May 13, 2013.

Mildred is survived by her children: James (Paulette) King, Sharon Mathes, Sheila (Clay) Schmahl, Gary King, and Nancy (Forrest) Janes; twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Donald King; daughter, Linda Smith, and one great-grandson.

Graveside services to celebrate her life will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.