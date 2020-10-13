Menu
Ricky Allen "Sangamo" Smith

Ricky Allen "Sangamo" Smith

MT. ZION - Ricky Allen "Sangamo" Smith, 45 of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Oakley Twp.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lamp Stand Church, 655 South Airport Road in Decatur, IL. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Pastor John Morthland Jr. will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. Please follow all social distancing guidelines.

The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary please visit our website www.edwardsfh.net.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
