Ricky Allen "Sangamo" Smith

MT. ZION - Ricky Allen "Sangamo" Smith, 45 of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Oakley Twp.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lamp Stand Church, 655 South Airport Road in Decatur, IL. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Pastor John Morthland Jr. will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. Please follow all social distancing guidelines.

