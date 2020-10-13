Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Lee "Bob" Broverman

Robert "Bob" Lee Broverman

SHELBYVILLE - Robert "Bob" Lee Broverman, 89, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a long illness. He was a resident of the Shelbyville Manor, for several years, where he received excellent and loving care.

Bob was born in Pana, IL, the son of Harry and Elizabeth Broverman. He leaves his sister, Ada Jean Metzger and several nieces and nephews.

Bob never knew a stranger during his lifetime, which included working as an Attorney, State's Attorney, and Judge. He also served as the Democratic Party Chairman for many years, where he helped many people along the way. He was always known to give generously to many causes, too many to list. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

A special and heartfelt thank you to each and every employee at the Shelbyville Manor and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. We will be eternally grateful.

A private graveside service will be held for his immediate family. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to the American Legion Post 81 of Shelbyville or the Shelbyville Manor Activity Fund and mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, c/o Bob Broverman, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Bob's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.