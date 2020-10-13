Robert "Bob" Lee Broverman

SHELBYVILLE - Robert "Bob" Lee Broverman, 89, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a long illness. He was a resident of the Shelbyville Manor, for several years, where he received excellent and loving care.

Bob was born in Pana, IL, the son of Harry and Elizabeth Broverman. He leaves his sister, Ada Jean Metzger and several nieces and nephews.

Bob never knew a stranger during his lifetime, which included working as an Attorney, State's Attorney, and Judge. He also served as the Democratic Party Chairman for many years, where he helped many people along the way. He was always known to give generously to many causes, too many to list. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

A special and heartfelt thank you to each and every employee at the Shelbyville Manor and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. We will be eternally grateful.

A private graveside service will be held for his immediate family. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to the American Legion Post 81 of Shelbyville or the Shelbyville Manor Activity Fund and mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, c/o Bob Broverman, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Bob's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.