Lizzie Ann (Beachey) Miller

Oct. 24, 1920 - Oct. 12, 2020

ARTHUR - Lizzie Ann (Beachey) Miller, 99 of Arthur, IL passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 475 E. St. Rt. 133, Arcola, IL. Rev. Larry Rocke will officiate. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Lizzie was born on October 24, 1920 to Joel and Lizzie (Gingerich) Beachey. She married Lewis Miller on November 30, 1939; he passed away on April 14, 1986.

She is survived by five children: Omer (Pat) Miller of Satillo, TX, Mary Kathryn (Wilmer) Schrock of London, OH, Lloyd (Esther) Miller of Sarasota, FL, Verna (Noah) Yoder of Arthur, IL, and Roger Miller of Holly Springs, NC; eleven grandchildren: Lori Miller, Lisa (Ramon) Urias, Betty (Denton) Slaubaugh, David (Linda) Schrock, Carol (Eric) Wanga, Larry (Serresa) Schrock, Michele (John) Fahey, Gayle Miller, Janice (Mahlon) Strader, Darrick Yoder and Lindsey (Corey) Kuykendall; 27 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; four brothers: Alvin, Jake, Elmer and Lewis Beachey; seven sisters: Sarah Ann Schrock, Katie Stutzman, Verna Kauffman, Fannie Mast, Lovina Beachy, Clara Schrock and Mary Diener.

Lizzie Ann was a farmer wife for many years. She worked at Rockome Gardens for over 20 years. She spent several months in 2000 at The Galilean Children's Home in Liberty, KY. She loved working outdoors, quilting, and especially spending time with her family.