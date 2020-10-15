Menu
Janet Lou Trotter

Jan. 5, 1935 - Oct. 13, 2020

DECATUR - Janet Lou Trotter, 85, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Oreana, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Janet was born on January 5, 1935 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Irene G. (Babcock) Widick. She grew up on a farm near Maroa. Janet was a 1952 graduate of Maroa High School. She married Robert Trotter on October 16, 1960 in Maroa. He passed away on January 16, 2020. She enjoyed flower gardening and nature and attending her grandchildren's sports activities.

Janet is survived by her sons: Gordon Trotter, Brian Trotter and Sheldon Trotter all of Decatur, IL; grandsons: Maxwell Trotter and Elliott Trotter and her granddaughter, Megan (Miles) Crystal; great granddaughter, Jamie Crystal; sister, Emily Rohrscheib of Clinton, IL; former daughter-in-law, Michelle Trotter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Thelma Wooten and Charlotte Moessner; brothers-in-law, Bill Rohrscheib, Bill Wooten and Jerry Moessner and a great nephew, Brandon Wooten.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
