L. Richard Robson

Nov. 20, 1924 - Oct. 9, 2020

MONTICELLO - L. Richard Robson, 95 of Monticello, formerly of Cisco, passed away at 12:33 a.m., Oct. 9, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

Richard was born at home near Franklin, IL on Nov. 20, 1924 to Morris and Myrtle Robson. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Rumler of Mason City, IL and son, Duane (Marlena) Robson of Monticello; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Jack Mulligan) Hendrix of Phoenix, Scott (Kelly) Hendrix of Scottsdale, Kurt (Kristy) Robson of Cisco, Kristle (Kyle) Meese of Monticello, Ross (Diana) Stickrod of Phoenix, and eight great-grandchildren: Mikayla Hendrix, Alana and Truman Hendrix, Ethan and Brayden Robson, Madisyn and Makenna Meece, and Weston Stickrod. Also surviving are his sister, Twila Copley of Roodhouse and brother, Wendell (Darlene) of Diamond, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beulah; daughter, Marilyn; son-in-law, Don Stickrod; son-in-law, Charles Rumler; sisters: Wilma Ball, Marjorie Long, and Doris Windle.

Richard graduated from Franklin IL HS in 1942. Rather than waiting for the draft, he enlisted in the army and was 18 when he left home to serve in WWII. He served in France and Germany in the 669th Topographic Company. His job was to make current maps as information came in and deliver them to the front line. Making the maps was easy…delivering them not so much. He returned home in 1945, and then joined the Naval Reserves in 1946 because he wanted to see the Panama Canal.

Back home in the states, he met Beulah Huisinga on a blind date, and they married in 1948. They lived and farmed north of Cisco their entire married life of 69 years. Richard was a member of the Cicso United Methodist Church and 65-year member of Craig-Reed Legion in Cisco.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held in Croninger Cemetery south of Cisco at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 with Military Graveside Rites. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed with mask requirement and social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello or Craig-Reed Legion, Cisco.

