Wilma Rose Lutz

Feb. 7, 1931 - Oct. 10, 2020

FINDLAY - Wilma Rose Lutz, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Wilma was born February 7, 1931 in Shelby County. She was the daughter of Adrain and Elvena (Waldon) Randol. Wilma married Elmer I. Lutz Jr. on October 2, 1949. Wilma and Elmer worked side by side on the family farm for over 50 years.

Wilma enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and especially enjoyed her weekly domino game with her friends.

Wilma was a member of the Findlay United Methodist Church. Wilma's kindness and gentle heart will be missed by all who knew her.

Wilma is survived by her son, Bradley (Pam) Lutz of Moweaqua and daughter, Melissa (Curt) Wooters of Findlay, as well as, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, son, Randy Lutz, parents, brother, sister and one granddaughter.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Findlay United Methodist Church.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 16, 2020.
