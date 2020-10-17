Fred Lewis Carbonneau

DECATUR - Fred Lewis Carbonneau, 84 of Decatur died Monday October 12, 2020.

Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday October 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church Decatur. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the church. Burial Graceland Cemetery. Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Carbonneau Family.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.