Harland D. Smith

Aug. 1, 1949 - Oct. 15, 2020

DECATUR - Harland D. Smith, 71, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The family will host a Celebration Gathering at Harland's home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harland was born on August 1, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Walter and Julia (Wattles) Smith. He married Katherine L. "Kitty" Godfrey on August 31, 1968. Harland retired from Firestone Tire Company after 30 years of service. He was very active in the U.R.W./U.S.W.A. Union. Harland enjoyed sports, but most of all he loved being a family man and a grandpa.

Harland is survived by his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Smith of Decatur, IL; daughters: Kimberly (Gary L. Jr.) Casner of Decatur, IL, Christine Woods of Decatur, IL and Patty (Blaine) Medina of Leoti, KS; brother, Alvin Smith of Glendale, CA; grandchildren: Derek Smith, Tye (Delaney) Manns, Hailey Morrow, Hayden Morrow, Hannah Morrow, Colby Woods, Tori Smith and Claire Woods; great grandchildren: Jackson Manns and Auggie Gonzalez; brother and sister-in-law, William (Jenny) Godfrey of Decatur, IL; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Venita, Carol and Alice, father and mother-in-law: William and Reva Godfrey.

