Daniel A. Cahill

Nov. 6, 1949 - Oct. 17, 2020

DECATUR - Daniel A. Cahill, 70, of Decatur, IL died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur from pneumonia after being diagnosed with ALS 17 months ago.

Dan was born on November 6, 1949, the first of four children of Daniel and Margaret Cahill. After graduation from MacArthur High School in 1967 and Millikin University in 1973 he worked at various sales and financial services positions for 40+ years. He resided in Michigan, Colorado and St. Louis after college before returning to Decatur in 1986. He married Karen Michael Paschal in 1997.

He was an active member of the Jaycees and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11582 and Fourth Degree. Dan was also an avid sports enthusiast competing in softball, basketball, bowling and golf. He will be best remembered as a verbose conversationalist who never met a stranger.

Surviving are his wife, two step-daughters: Molly Shoemaker (Brad) and Rebecca Thompson (Kris), six grandchildren: Haley, Sawyer, Noah, Scott, Jeremy and Riley, three siblings: James Cahill (Debra), Robert Cahill (Kimberly) and Carole Cahill; four nieces: Kristin Cahill, Sara Beth Conrad (Jacob), Rebecca Smith (Marshall) and Danielle Mead (David); two nephews: Evan and Addison and one great niece: Evangeline.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date. Those who wish to remember Dan in a special way may make a gift in his memory to the ALS Association St. Louis Region which was tremendously supportive during his illness (webstl.alsa.org).

