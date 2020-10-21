W. Elvera (Bailey) Wyne

Nov. 14, 1921 - Oct. 12, 2020

PEORIA - W. Elvera (Bailey) Wyne, age 98, of Peoria and formerly of Decatur, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Manor Court of Liberty Village in Peoria, IL.

She was born to Wilmer and Pearl (Waddell) Bailey on November 14, 1921 in Harristown-Niantic, a community in Macon County, IL. She married Ralph Emerson Wyne on August 25, 1942 in St. Charles, MO, and he preceded her in death on February 17, 2019.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Roger Bailey.

She is survived by four children: Gayle Wyne Brown of Bristol, TN, Kevin (Candace) Wyne of Peoria, Sheila (Bruce Farnsworth) Wyne of Anchorage, AK, and Alan (Joyce) Wyne of Elkhart, IN; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Elvera and her husband, Ralph were members and very active at Morningside Chapel Church of Christ and Water Street Church of Christ in Decatur, IL. After moving to Peoria, IL, they became members at Fellowship Bible Church. Elvera enjoyed spending time with friends, her grandchildren, and traveling. She also loved music and participated in several community choirs.

Later in her life, Elvera worked for the Decatur public schools. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship Bible Church at 4006 N. Sterling Avenue in Peoria, IL 61614 or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.