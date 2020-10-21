Paul R. Hupp

Jan. 14, 1926 - Oct. 18, 2020

DECATUR - Paul R. Hupp, 94, of Decatur, IL passed away on October 18, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Paul was born January 14, 1926 in Oreana, IL the son of Thomas Edgar and Edith Hobbs Hupp. He married Mavajean Sowers on September 28, 1947 in Decatur, IL. Mavajean passed away on April 12, 2019.

Paul is survived by his three daughters: Paula Jean (Steven) Songer of Surprise, AZ; Linda Ducey of Decatur, IL; and Marsha Batie of Decatur, IL; three grandchildren: Robert Songer of Montana; Tanna Batie of Mt. Zion, IL; Travis Batie of Indiana; two great-grandsons; three step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; brother: Bill Hupp of Evansville, IN; three sisters: Dorothy Adams of Forsyth; Shirley Lechliter of Forsyth; Jane Miller of Hammond, IL. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Bob Ducey; five brothers and two sisters.

Paul was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge. He was a track star at Argenta-Oreana High School. He loved bowling. He was an avid Cubs Fan, being one since 1932.

Paul worked for General Electric for many years. In 1982, he and Mavajean moved to Arizona, and relocated back to the Decatur area in 2004. In Arizona, he worked for ITT Courier and retired from there. After retirement, he worked as a cashier at Wal-Mart.

Services to celebrate Paul's life will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Paul will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery next to Mavajean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family of Paul Hupp is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Please view his obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.