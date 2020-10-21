Clifford Eugene Stroud

June 28, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2020

DECATUR - Clifford Eugene Stroud, 86, of Decatur died September 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

There will be no visitation at this time, with a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Clifford was born June 28, 1934 in Wheeler, IL, son of Earl and Alberta Stroud. He was the owner of Cliff's Transmission and a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Decatur. Cliff married Beverly Stroud in June of 1953 and enjoyed 61 years together.

Cliff enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, fishing, bowling and BSing with friends.

Surviving are his children: Jim (Mellisa) Stroud, Jack (Yvonne) Stroud; grandchildren: Melissa Jackson, Sara Lowe, Tristen (Devon) Stroud, Ali Hawkins, Nick Stroud, Zack Stroud; special family, Larry and Phyllis Atwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; dad, Leroy Miller, and sister, Linda.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Rose England. She was a blessing to Cliff and loved by all of us.

