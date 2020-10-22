Dr. Belinda Jo "Lindy" Droll

July 12, 1950 - Oct. 19, 2020

DECATUR - Dr. Belinda Jo "Lindy" Droll, 70, of Decatur passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home.

Lindy was born July 12, 1950 in Decatur, IL to Paul and Hazel Wood. Lindy married Michael Droll on October 6, 1968 (53 happily married years) and Mike survives.

Lindy graduated from Millikin with honors, received her master's degree from the University of Illinois and then obtained her doctorate from Illinois State University. Lindy was a professor at Millikin for over 20 years teaching English and business writing. After she left Millikin University, Lindy taught at the LSA - Lutheran School Association for seven years. During Lindy's time at Millikin and the LSA, she met and made many friends, whom she was still visiting and talking to years later. Lindy also received Christmas cards from some students whom she taught over the years. This made her the happiest to find out where they were and what they were doing (A GREAT TEACHER). Lindy was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Along with her husband, Lindy is survived by her children Sean Droll of Naperville, IL and Dr. Brock (Becky) Droll of Sartell, Minnesota; grandchildren Bianca and Braxton Droll; brother, Doug (Judy) Wood of Tennessee and bister, Cherie (V. William) Meyer of Forsyth, IL.

She was preceded by her parents and sister, Sandra Kay Robb.

We would also like to thank Dr. Dennis Rademacher and staff and Dr. Anthony Collins and staff for their kindness and help during Lindy's illness. A private funeral service for Lindy will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 for family only at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL. No visitation. Pastor Jon Torreson will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.