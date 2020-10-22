Luke Dale Gwin

Dec. 29, 1978 - Oct. 19, 2020

MACON - Luke Dale Gwin, 41, of Macon, IL passed away at 5:35 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, in his residence.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Luke was born December 29, 1978, in Decatur, IL the son of James D. Gwin and Nanette (Wood) Ruffin. Luke worked for Advanced Asphalt Solutions, the Blue Mound Township and assisted with farming for Brown Acres.

Surviving are his mother, Nanette Ruffin of Rural Macon; father, James D. Gwin (Patty) of Minco, OK; children: Evan, Eve, and Emma; stepbrother, David Sims; and stepsister, Sarah Rueda.

Luke was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Jeremiah.

Luke loved his family very much and they were truly the most important thing to him.